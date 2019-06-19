SEC Accuses Overseas Traders Of Manipulation Scheme

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 7:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has accused citizens of Malaysia, Singapore and China of faking legitimate trading in shares of a Las Vegas company that supposedly holds a patent related to cancer diagnosis but has no cash or assets. In a complaint in New York federal court made public Thursday, the securities regulator asked the court to freeze the assets of defendants Kit Mun Chan, Chong Poui Fan and Youn Chien Wong of Malaysia, Lau Kean Chong of Singapore, and Binji Lu of China. The five traders allegedly coordinated buy and sell orders to create the appearance of legitimate trading...

