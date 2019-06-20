PTAB Axes 2 Card Game Patents Under Alice

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Wednesday invalidated two card game patents at the center of a licensing dispute between Bally and another casino game maker, finding the patents cover only an abstract idea. Ruling in separate covered business method reviews, the PTAB found New Vision Gaming & Development’s patents are directed to rules for playing a game — an abstract idea under guidance the patent office released earlier this year. Bally “has also met its burden of demonstrating by a preponderance of the evidence that [the patents] are unpatentable under [Section 101 of the Patent Act],” the board wrote....

