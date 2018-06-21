SUNY Research Foundation, Others Beat Race Bias Suit

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has largely tossed a sprawling suit accusing the Research Foundation for the State University of New York, the state family services office, a mental health nonprofit and a handful of their employees of discriminating against a black ex-foundation worker because of her race. U.S. District Judge Gary Sharpe cited numerous deficiencies in Shawntell Mills-Sanchez's suit in a 51-page order granting RF SUNY and the Research Foundation for Mental Hygiene Inc.'s motions to dismiss her claims against them and their employees, saying among other things that her allegations are hard to follow, untimely, and otherwise don’t suggest...

