Verizon Gets PTAB To Ax Mobile Advertising Patent

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 5:27 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated a full Bridge and Post Inc. patent covering a method of targeting advertisements on mobile devices, following a challenge by Verizon Wireless. The board invalidated all 21 claims of Bridge and Post's patent, finding them obvious over a variety of prior art in a 100-page final written decision Wednesday. The same patent had previously been invalidated as abstract by a Virginia federal judge. The PTAB agreed with Verizon that the claims were invalid based on five different combinations of six pieces of prior art. Four of those pieces of prior art were international...

