Confusion In SEC Conduct Standard For Investment Advisers

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 12:33 PM EDT) -- On June 5, 2019, by a vote of three to one, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission issued an interpretive release explaining an investment adviser’s fiduciary duties to its clients.[1] The adopting release addresses both an investment adviser’s duty of care and duty of loyalty as part of its fiduciary responsibilities. According to the adopting release, “this Final Interpretation is intended to reaffirm, and in some cases clarify, certain aspects of an investment adviser’s fiduciary duty under the Advisers Act. The Final Interpretation does not itself create any new legal obligations for advisers.” Similarly, in his public statement in connection...

