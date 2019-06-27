Senate Panel OKs Bill Targeting Tribes' Drug Patent Buys

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 7:18 PM EDT) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday cleared a bill targeting the sale of drug patents to Native American tribes to avoid patent review, against opposition from Democrats who say it's too broad and was obviated by a Federal Circuit decision last year. Republicans pushed through the bill — one of four that the committee marked up related to drug prices, most of them gaining wide support — amid debate over whether a statute is needed to keep drug companies from transferring patents to tribal governments, which could then claim sovereign immunity to try to head off review under the America Invents...

