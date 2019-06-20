What 6 AILA Attys Are Watching In Immigration Policy

Law360, Orlando, Fla. (June 20, 2019, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Representatives for the American Immigration Lawyers Association on Thursday called attention to policy developments that threaten visa availability, increase enforcement actions and allow immigration agencies to run wild. The attorneys, speaking at AILA's Annual Conference on Immigration Law, outlined what they will be watching over the coming months, particularly as it relates to business immigration. The list of challenges facing the immigration bar is long, but here are six key issues attorneys are monitoring. 1. Visa Denial Rates On The Rise Anastasia Tonello, managing partner at Laura Devine Attorneys & Lawyers based in New York, said visa denial rates have spiked...

