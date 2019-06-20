Walmart To Pay $282M To End Government's FCPA Claims

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 1:53 PM EDT) -- Walmart Inc. agreed Thursday to pay more than $282 million to settle allegations by U.S. authorities that it violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act by failing to ensure subsidiaries in Brazil, China, India and Mexico had adequate anti-corruption programs. Walmart will pay more than $282 million to resolve civil claims and criminal charges brought by the government, which said the retailer failed to curb potential corruption at foreign subsidiaries. (AP) For almost 11 years, the retailer's subsidiaries allegedly bribed local officials to win various approvals related to store projects or had other failings with their anti-corruption policies, according to authorities. Walmart...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS