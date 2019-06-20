US Trustee Flags Ch. 11 Sale Restrictions In Bid For Aegerion

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 9:33 PM EDT) -- The federal bankruptcy watchdog cried foul on Thursday about Amryt Pharma PLC's $400 million bid for embattled specialty drug company Aegerion, saying overly restrictive rules proposed by the pair could prevent other bids from coming in and "predetermine the outcome" of Aegerion's bankruptcy auction. U.S. Trustee William K. Harrington's objection took issue with a breakup fee provision that would force Aegerion to pay Amryt nearly $16 million if an outsider tops Amryt's $400 million opening bid, as well as an "aggressive" timeline that seeks confirmation of a sale plan by September. Harrington said that restrictions that prevent Aegerion from marketing itself...

