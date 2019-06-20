3 Key Elements In Connecticut's Paid Family Leave Law

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Connecticut continues to add to its roster of employee-friendly laws, leaving businesses throughout the state to figure out how best to address the resulting changes. The legislative session closed on June 5, 2019, with laws pertaining to paid family leave, whistleblower protections and noncompete agreements awaiting likely signature by Gov. Ned Lamont. Bills enacting changes to the state minimum wage law and sexual harassment training obligations have already been signed. After some last-minute wrangling, the General Assembly passed what appears to be the most generous paid family leave bill in the country. P.A. 19-25, “An Act Concerning Paid Family and Medical...

