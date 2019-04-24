Justices To Decide If Puerto Rico Oversight Board Is Legal

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 4:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to review a First Circuit decision that the members of the board overseeing Puerto Rico's bankruptcy were appointed unconstitutionally. The high court agreed to grant certiorari in multiple cases raising the question of whether the members of the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico should have been confirmed by the Senate before they were seated at the start of Puerto Rico's unprecedented restructuring process two years ago. The showdown over whether the seven-member panel could continue representing the commonwealth in what amounts to the largest-ever municipal bankruptcy began just months after Puerto...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS