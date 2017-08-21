Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

How They Won It

Finnegan Leveraged Vagisil's Fame To Block Rival's TM

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 8:17 PM EDT) -- People know what Vagisil is.

Combe's Vagisil trademarks (Source: Finnegan) They may blush when they pick it off the shelf and try to hide it inside their shopping carts, but consumers know that when they have an itch they can't scratch in public, it's what they need to buy.

At least, that's what Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner LLP was able to convince a Virginia federal court of in May.

Vagisil maker Combe Inc. had been trying to block German competitor Dr. August Wolff GmbH & Co. KG Arzneimittel from registering its own "Vagisan" mark, saying consumers would be likely...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Virginia Eastern

Nature of Suit

Trademark

Judge

Date Filed

August 21, 2017

Law Firms

