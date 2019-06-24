Stearns Weaver Miller Scoops Up Greenberg Traurig Vet

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Florida law firm Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson PA has added a veteran litigator from Greenberg Traurig LLP who looks poised to contribute to the firm's core strengths in litigation and real estate as well as several emerging fields. Craig S. Barnett joined Stearns Weaver's Fort Lauderdale office last week as a shareholder with its litigation group. In an interview Monday, he said he expects to draw upon his extensive experience working on complex commercial litigation and real estate matters, including loan workouts and commercial lease disputes, as well as his more recent forays into eDiscovery and eRetention litigation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS