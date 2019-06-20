Army Corps Must Nix Wetland Build Permit, Enviros Say

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 2:13 PM EDT) -- An advocacy group focused on certain wetlands in Eastern Virginia hit the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with a lawsuit in federal court Thursday, alleging the agency’s approval of a pollutant discharge permit for a nearby construction project flouted environmental protection laws. Back Bay Restoration Foundation Ltd. said the Corps’ decision to allow runoff into the Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge would not only significantly impact the area’s ecosystem, but came without following proper regulatory channels and amid the objections of many local citizens and advocacy organizations. Back Bay asserted the Corps issued the permit despite the project’s developer having viable...

