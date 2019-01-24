New Roger Stone Social Media Posts Violate Gag Order: Feds

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 9:51 PM EDT) -- Political operative Roger Stone has again run afoul of his gag order by commenting on his case, which accuses him of obstruction and lying to Congress, via Instagram and Facebook posts earlier this week, federal prosecutors argued in D.C. federal court Thursday. Stone, who has been taken to task several times throughout the case for his public statements, seems to have made the posts with the intent of drawing media attention to irrelevant information that could nonetheless prejudice prospective jurors, prosecutors said in their bid to hold a hearing on the alleged violations. Stone, a one-time close adviser to Donald Trump's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS