Senate Confirms New SEC Commissioner

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 10:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate voted Thursday to confirm President Donald Trump's nominee to fill an open spot as a commissioner at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and Commissioners Robert J. Jackson Jr., Hester M. Peirce and Elad L. Roisman released a short statement on Thursday in the wake of the vote confirming Allison Lee as the agency's newest commissioner. "We congratulate Allison on her successful Senate confirmation, and, on behalf of the entire agency, we welcome her back to the SEC," the commissioners said. "We look forward to her further contributions to our work in advancing the...

