Scammer Can't Cut Jail Term Over Supposed Broken Plea Deal

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit has refused to disturb the prison sentences for a man convicted in an ATM "skimming" scheme, rejecting his argument that a Pennsylvania federal court should have issued one sentence below the mandatory minimum term after he claims prosecutors broke their promise to seek such a reduction. In a precedential opinion made available Thursday, a circuit panel affirmed the combined 34-month prison term issued to Arturo Meireles-Candel, which included 10 months on a bank fraud charge and the statutory minimum of two years on an aggravated identity theft charge. Meireles-Candel — who is identified in the opinion by the initials A.M. — contended that the...

