P&G Prevails In ERISA Suit Over Disability Benefits

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Procter & Gamble did not break the law by ending an employee's partial disability benefits, a Missouri federal judge has ruled, finding that the benefits plan allowed the cancellation and the employee didn't adequately show he was more than partially disabled. U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig sided with the consumer goods company on Thursday, finding that P&G hadn't violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act when it allowed its disability committee to end Charlie Craig Hounihan's partial disability benefits stemming from hip and knee pain, according to the decision. Judge Fleissig found Procter & Gamble's disability plan defines total disability...

