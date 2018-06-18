Enviros, Tribe Seek 10th Circ. Rethink Of NM Fracking Case

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Environmentalists and a Navajo tribal group have asked the Tenth Circuit to rehear their case seeking to block further drilling and hydraulic fracturing in the Mancos Shale geologic formation in New Mexico, urging it to reconsider its decision to approve only five of their 41 challenges to the Bureau of Land Management's environmental assessments. Navajo tribal group Dine Citizens Against Ruining Our Environment, along with the Natural Resources Defense Council, San Juan Citizens Alliance and WildEarth Guardians, petitioned the Tenth Circuit on Thursday, asking it to take another look at the 36 assessments it affirmed. The petitioners want the assessments remanded along...

