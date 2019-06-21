IP Hires: LeClairRyan, Polsinelli, Troutman Sanders

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 1:58 PM EDT) -- In this week's round of intellectual property attorney moves, LeClairRyan lost its IP department leader in California, Polsinelli lured a veteran patent expert away from Hunton Andrews Kurth, and Troutman Sanders landed a new soft IP pro. Here are the details on these and other notable IP hires. Kramer Levin Lands Ex-Patterson Belknap IP Partner In NY Irena Royzman Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP has hired a former Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP partner who has represented some of the world's largest pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to join its growing IP litigation practice in New York. Irena Royzman, who has litigated patent and trademark...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS