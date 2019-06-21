'No-Deal' Brexit Will Harm Economy, Chancellor Warns

Law360, London (June 21, 2019, 4:26 PM BST) -- A "no-deal" Brexit, in which Britain crashes out of the European Union without any agreements in place, would damage and disrupt the U.K. economy, the country’s finance minister warned on Thursday. Britain risks being left with a “permanently smaller” economy if it withdraws from the EU without securing a withdrawal agreement, Philip Hammond, Chancellor of the Exchequer, said. There is also a strong possibility that economic progress — the “fiscal headroom” that the country built up after the fiscal crisis — will be squandered, Hammond said. “So there is a choice: either we leave with no deal,” the finance minister said at his annual Mansion House...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS