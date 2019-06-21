EU Seeks Arbitration Over Ukraine Wood Exports Ban

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 5:40 PM EDT) -- The European Union said Friday that it has requested arbitration under an association agreement with Ukraine over the latter country's restrictions on exports of certain wood products to the bloc, saying it appears the export ban violates the terms of their agreement. At issue are a temporary 10-year ban on exports of all unprocessed timber, which, depending on the type of wood, began in either 2015 or 2017 and a permanent ban, enacted in 2005, on wood exports from 10 tree species. The European Commission said that the bans appear to be incompatible with the 2014 EU-Ukraine Association Agreement, which prohibits any...

