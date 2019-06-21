Bill Roundup: Housing Protections For Migrants, Dreamers

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 7:38 PM EDT) -- Democratic lawmakers have recently unveiled legislation that would block the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s proposed rule to bar access to public housing for unauthorized immigrants and their families, as well as ensure that so-called Dreamers cannot be denied mortgage loans based on their immigration status. Here, we examine their proposals. Blocking HUD’s Proposal To Restrict Subsidized Housing For Migrants Sen. Kirstin Gillibrand, D-N.Y., on Thursday introduced a bill that seeks to block HUD’s proposal to cease public housing assistance for households with unauthorized immigrants. The proposed rule, which was published last month, would require residents of subsidized housing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS