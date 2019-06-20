Cray Investor Challenges $1.3B Sale To Hewlett Packard

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 4:10 PM EDT) -- A Cray Inc. investor is claiming the supercomputer company's proposed $1.3 billion sale to Hewlett Packard Enterprise is "tainted" by conflicts of interest and a lack of information necessary for stockholders to cast informed votes on the proposal. In a proposed class action made public Friday in Delaware federal court, stockholder Russell Davie asserts that the court should halt the transaction until more information is provided in a proxy statement or award rescissory damages if the merger is finalized. Davie contends that a proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 12 failed to include certain financial...

