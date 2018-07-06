Gitmo Prisoners May Have Due Process Rights, DC Circ. Says

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A district court read too much into a previous decision when it found that foreign Guantanamo Bay detainees lack all constitutional due process rights, the D.C. Circuit ruled Friday, saying the court must fully consider whether the use of undisclosed classified information as the basis to hold a detainee is a due process violation. The district court wrongly found that previous D.C. Circuit case law denied all due process rights to Guantanamo Bay prisoner Khalid Ahmed Qassim, U.S. Circuit Judge Patricia Millett wrote for a three-judge panel. Instead, the relevant precedent found only that detainees whose habeas corpus petitions are granted...

