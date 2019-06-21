Cromwell REIT Snags 6 European Properties In €247M Deal

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust on Friday unveiled a €246.9 million ($300.6 million) deal for six properties, breaking into the Paris office market and adding to its existing office lineup in Poland. Cromwell said the acquisition of the properties not only increases its presence across Europe, but also adds high-quality real estate with notable tenants and high occupancy rates to its existing assets. The six properties have a total of 362,000 square feet of leasable floor area, and are all located in the business districts of major European cities, Cromwell noted. The REIT acquired the six buildings from six unique...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS