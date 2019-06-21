Lacewell Confirmed As NY's Top Financial Services Regulator

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 8:45 PM EDT) -- After more than 100 days on the job as acting head of the New York State Department of Financial Services, Linda Lacewell has received state senators' blessing to carry on in a permanent capacity as the state's top banking and insurance regulator. Lacewell was easily confirmed late Thursday by a voice vote of the New York State Senate to serve as the superintendent of DFS, a role she has held on an acting basis since her predecessor Maria T. Vullo stepped down at the end of January. A former federal prosecutor, Lacewell has worked as a longtime aide and chief of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS