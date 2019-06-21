House Dems Put Forth $4.5B Emergency Border Spending Bill

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 4:56 PM EDT) -- House Democrats put forward a $4.5 billion emergency spending bill Friday to address the increasing number of people crossing the southern border, with the lawmakers saying the measure includes provisions that will better protect migrant children than the Senate bill that advanced earlier this week. The House supplemental spending bill calls for more money to fund medical care for immigrants in government custody as well as programs that offer alternatives to detention and provide legal information to foreign citizens in the U.S. Department of Justice's immigration courts. The Democrats also want to ratchet up oversight requirements and enshrine protections for certain vulnerable...

