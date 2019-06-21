Trustee Objects To Bonus Metrics In Flower Co.'s Ch. 11 Case

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 4:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. trustee objected Friday to an employee bonus plan proposed by Chapter 11 debtor FTD Companies Inc., saying the performance metrics to earn the bonuses are too easy to achieve and don’t provide a real incentive for the covered workers. In the objection, the Office of the U.S. Trustee said five executives entitled to bonuses under a key employee incentive plan, or KEIP, could earn a large portion of the $5 million bonus pool through the closing of a sale of assets on terms agreed to before the bonus plan was filed with the court, eliminating any true incentivizing aspect...

