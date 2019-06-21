CIT Greenlights Duties On South Korean Polyester Fiber

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 8:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade upheld duties on imports of a certain polyester fiber Friday, rejecting two South Korean companies' assertions that a lack of cooperation by respondents to the U.S. Department of Commerce's anti-dumping duty investigation prevented an accurate calculation. CIT Senior Judge Richard W. Goldberg affirmed the 30.15% duty on fine denier polyester staple fiber for all exporters based in South Korea who did not participate as "individually investigated" respondents in the Commerce Department's probe, which had a period of investigation lasting from April 2016 to March 2017. The decision ended a challenge by Solianus Inc. and Consolidated Fibers...

