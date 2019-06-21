BlackRock Investors Ask Chancery To Put Nominees On Ballot

Law360, Wilmington (June 21, 2019, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A class of investors seeking a preliminary injunction to block a closed-end trust from excluding new board nominees from an annual election told the Delaware Chancery Court on Friday that BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust used unsupportable nominating demands and deadlines to shut the nominees out. Saba Capital Master Fund Ltd. said in a court reply that it met BlackRock's initial requirements and deadlines for notifying the trusts of Saba's nomination of four individuals to board seats. The trust, however, asked Saba's slate to complete supplemental questionnaires, and ruled the four were disqualified when they failed to respond within five days....

