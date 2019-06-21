Colo. Funeral Funder Gets 10 Years For $19M Ponzi Scheme

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The owner of a group of funeral service funding companies on Thursday was sentenced to just more than 10 years in prison, after admitting to operating a Ponzi scheme that cost investors more than $19 million. Daniel B. Rudden, 72, owes $19 million in restitution to 175 investors whom he admitted to defrauding with promises of consistent 12% returns that started coming from the pockets of new investors, Denver prosecutors announced Friday. "Duplicitous schemes devised to obtain funds from our community's citizens for personal gain is a felony," Dean Phillips, a special agent with the FBI, said in the announcement. "The...

