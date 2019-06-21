Man Cops To Role In $165M Global Pump-And-Dump Scheme

Law360, Boston (June 21, 2019, 6:16 PM EDT) -- A man pled guilty in Massachusetts federal court Friday to helping the alleged mastermind of a $165 million global pump-and-dump scheme run a Swiss asset management firm that hid investors' control of penny stock companies before their shares were sold at inflated prices. Richard Targett-Adams admitted to working under Roger "Rocket" Knox at a firm known as Silverton SA or Wintercap SA, making a salary of $80,000 per year as he worked with shareholders to sidestep the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's so-called 5% rule, which limits the ability of those who control more than 5% of an investment fund to manage...

