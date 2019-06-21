San Francisco Says Corp. Tax Vote Was Valid, Groups Say No

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 8:43 PM EDT) -- San Francisco and the business and taxpayer interest groups that have sued it over whether a citizen-led city corporate tax ballot measure required a supermajority vote to pass have each said the other misinterpreted controlling state constitutional provisions. In documents filed Thursday in state court, the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, California Business Roundtable and California Business Properties Association said the city's defense of Proposition C ignored the context and history of constitutional provisions requiring a two-thirds majority vote for the imposition of special taxes. In particular, the groups argued the city misinterpreted a 2017 California Supreme Court decision, California Cannabis Coalition...

