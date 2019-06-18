DHS Withholding Docs About Detainee Deaths, Nonprofit Says

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The nonprofit American Oversight sued the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Friday for allegedly holding back responses to requests about immigrants who died in government custody. The suit was American Oversight’s second of the week against the agencies, as it's trying to find out more about transgender migrants, children and others who have died while in detention centers at the border. DHS, ICE and CBP acknowledged the Freedom of Information Act requests, but have since gone silent and not provided any documents, the complaints state. The first suit from...

