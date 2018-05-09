New Atlantic Fishing Policy Properly Weighed, Feds Insist

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The National Marine Fisheries Service has urged a D.C. federal court to nix an environmental nonprofit’s lawsuit over its move to open up a protected area for endangered North Atlantic right whales to commercial fishing, saying the policy was properly examined before approval. The policy change did not trigger the need for so-called Section 7 consultations under the Endangered Species Act to make sure the fishing expansion would not hurt the whales, the agency argued in court filings on Friday. It “did not change the operation of the fisheries in a way that would affect right whales or their critical habitat...

