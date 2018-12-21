Inuvo Scraps Planned $75.5M Deal For ConversionPoint

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Inuvo and ConversionPoint Technologies said Thursday they're calling off a previously announced deal under which Inuvo would have acquired the California-based e-commerce technology company for roughly $75.5 million. The termination of the transaction comes less than a year after the companies announced the deal in November. Under the terms of the agreement, Inuvo Inc. is owed a $2.8 million break-up fee, according to a statement. Rich Howe, chairman and CEO of Inuvo, said in the press release that “while we firmly believed in the strategic merits of the combination with ConversionPoint Technologies, the difficult market conditions faced by ConversionPoint while attempting...

