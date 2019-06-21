Chancery Suit Over $1.4B Fintech Deal Survives Dismissal Bid

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A Delaware Chancery judge ruled Friday that an investor suit over the $1.4 billion sale of high-frequency trading company KCG Holdings Inc. adequately pled breaches of fiduciary duty by the company's directors and allowed the case to survive a motion to dismiss. In an opinion from Vice Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick, the court ruled that shareholder Chester County Employees' Retirement Fund alleged facts sufficient to support its claim that a stockholder vote approving the sale to Virtu Financial Inc. was not fully informed because KCG omitted several material pieces of information from deal proxy materials. "It is reasonably conceivable that a...

