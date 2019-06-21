Former High-Ranking Mueller Prosecutor Joins Paul Weiss

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 9:34 PM EDT) -- Jeannie Rhee, a former leading prosecutor on special counsel Robert Mueller’s team, has joined Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP as a partner in the litigation department, the firm announced Friday. Rhee will focus on white collar, cybersecurity and regulatory matters in the firm’s Washington, D.C., office, according to a statement. The former WilmerHale partner has also held positions as an adviser to the U.S. attorney general and to the White House, the firm said. Paul Weiss Chairman Brad Karp said in Friday’s statement that Rhee brings “unrivaled experience as one of the nation’s leading white collar and regulatory defense...

