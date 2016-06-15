Class Certified In Conn. Crypto Mining Ponzi Case

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge certified a class of purported victims of a cryptocurrency mining Ponzi scheme in a case accusing Stuart Fraser, an investor in GAW Miners LLC and ZenMiner LLC, of defrauding thousands of customers. U.S. District Court Judge Michael P. Shea granted certification Friday to a class led by Denis Marc Audet but said he would shorten the time period from the proposed 17 months to the five months between Aug. 1, 2014, and Jan. 19, 2015. Fraser, a self-described minority investor in the companies, maintains that he was the biggest victim of a fraud executed by Homero Josh...

