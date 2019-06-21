Trump Postpones Immigration Raids Targeting Families

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 8:31 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump called off a series of planned immigration sweeps across the U.S., initially set for early Sunday morning, that would have targeted thousands of families facing deportation orders, saying that he would push the action back two weeks until lawmakers can strike a deal on immigration reform. "At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start!" the president tweeted Saturday afternoon....

