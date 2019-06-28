The Funniest Moments Of The Supreme Court Term

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 12:20 PM EDT) -- This year during oral arguments, U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts told an odd tale of preparing for a case by holding a dollar bill while his law clerks tried to snatch it out of his hand. An attorney drew Justice Elena Kagan’s ire by telling her she was “fundamentally” wrong. And there was one case when Justice Neil Gorsuch and Justice Kagan had a back-and-forth about whose turn it was to speak, resulting in a comical contest of politeness. For this year's lineup, Law360 looked at how often the word "laughter" occurs in the text of oral argument transcripts....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS