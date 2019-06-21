Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cancer Center Claims Drug Cos. 'Robbed' It Of IP Revenue

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute says it should get a cut of more than $1.6 billion in licensing revenue Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. and Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. have raked in from immunology patents the institute says it co-owns, according to a new lawsuit.

Dana-Farber's Friday complaint said that Bristol-Myers and Ono have unjustly enriched themselves by "exploiting" a series of six patents that Dana-Farber claims co-ownership of. Even though the pharmaceutical companies knew that Dana-Farber scientist Gordon Freeman contributed to the development of the patents, the companies have still touted themselves as having exclusive ownership of them, the complaint said.

Case Information

Massachusetts

Contract: Other

June 21, 2019

