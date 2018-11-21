Platinum Affiliates Can't Duck All Of Liquidators' Claims

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 4:19 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday kept alive portions of Platinum Partners' liquidators' lawsuit over the hedge fund's collapse, finding in part that a Second Circuit rule doesn't protect alter egos of Platinum from liability. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff agreed with the liquidators that alleged Platinum alter ego Beechwood Capital Group LLC — a set of reinsurance and asset management companies — is not protected from liability by the Second Circuit's 1991 ruling in Shearson Lehman Hutton Inc. v. Wagoner, which established that a plaintiff lacks standing to sue third parties over misconduct for which it shares equal blame....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS