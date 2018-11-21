Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Platinum Affiliates Can't Duck All Of Liquidators' Claims

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 4:19 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday kept alive portions of Platinum Partners' liquidators' lawsuit over the hedge fund's collapse, finding in part that a Second Circuit rule doesn't protect alter egos of Platinum from liability.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff agreed with the liquidators that alleged Platinum alter ego Beechwood Capital Group LLC — a set of reinsurance and asset management companies — is not protected from liability by the Second Circuit's 1991 ruling in Shearson Lehman Hutton Inc. v. Wagoner, which established that a plaintiff lacks standing to sue third parties over misconduct for which it shares equal blame....

Case Information

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Racketeer/Corrupt Organization

Date Filed

November 21, 2018

