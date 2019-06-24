Hotel Investor Defends Talks While Development 'In Crisis'

Law360, London (June 24, 2019, 6:23 PM BST) -- A former executive at Bain Capital LLC testified in a London court on Monday that any secret discussions he held with a private equity firm over the financial health of a luxury hotel development he had invested in were “not nefarious” but vital to saving the project. Mark Nunnelly said that the building of Le Barthelemy Hotel and Spa, a luxury five-star hotel on the Caribbean island of St. Barts, was “in crisis” at the point he began reaching out directly to private equity firm Colony Capital for one-on-one meetings without inviting Duet Group Ltd., which had been responsible for the...

