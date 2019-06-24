Ex-Deutsche Banker Denies Role In Euribor-Rigging Ring

Law360, London (June 24, 2019, 7:32 PM BST) -- A former Deutsche Bank executive on Monday denied being part of a group of bankers that gamed the financial system in a five-year rate rigging plot, telling a London jury he was unaware that convicted trader Christian Bittar plotted to manipulate a key interest rate benchmark. Andreas Hauschild, a former managing director at Deutsche Bank AG in Frankfurt, testified in Southwark Crown Court that he did not know that former Deutsche Bank star trader Bittar had conspired with traders at Barclays and other banks to factor their trading profits into the rate-setting process. Hauschild, 54, is accused of conspiring with four traders...

