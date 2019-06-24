Trade Barriers Still On Rise Among G-20 Nations, WTO Finds

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 7:23 PM EDT) -- Trade-restrictive measures among the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations cover nearly $336 billion in imports, the second highest figure since the World Trade Organization starting monitoring trade coverage in 2012, the WTO said in a report Monday. From October 2018 to May, the G-20 economies have implemented 20 new measures that include tariff hikes, import bans and customs procedures, according to the WTO. Although that number is comparatively lower than measures introduced in previous periods, the measures have escalated in terms of coverage and level of tariffs, the report says. In total, the trade measures from this review...

