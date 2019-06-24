Arnold & Porter Adds High Court Pro As DC Appellate Head

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A veteran appeals litigator and former top government lawyer who has argued nine times before the U.S. Supreme Court has joined Arnold & Porter to helm the firm’s Washington, D.C., appellate and high court team, the firm announced Monday. John Elwood, who formerly served as assistant to the solicitor general and advised the White House on a wide range of legal concerns, joins as a partner from Vinson & Elkins LLP and says he looks forward to tackling even more litigation work in the top federal courts. Elwood, who specializes in the False Claims Act, said Arnold & Porter handles plenty of those...

