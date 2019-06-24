Australia Pumps Brakes On $1.6B Automotive Tie-Up

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Australia's two biggest automotive retailers hit a speed bump in their bid to merge, as the country's competition authority said Monday that the pair's proposed AU$2.3 billion ($1.6 billion) tie-up may put too many dealerships and car brands in the same hands, and it wants stakeholders to weigh in. Queensland-based AP Eagers is gunning for approval from the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission to take on all the shares in rival Automotive Holdings Group that it doesn't already own. AP Eagers currently owns just under 30% of AHG's shares. The merger application was lodged in April, and after reviewing the application...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS