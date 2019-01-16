Justices Want SG's Take On Catholic Church Pension Fight

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 3:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court asked the solicitor general on Monday for input on whether the justices should agree to hear a challenge to court orders forcing Catholic parishes and entities in Puerto Rico to sell off assets to meet $4.7 million in pension obligations. The high court sought the views of the federal government on a case that could have broad implications for litigation against the Catholic church and other religious entities. The justices have been considering the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of San Juan Puerto Rico's request for a writ of certiorari in the suit for months, distributing the petition in...

